New Music Friday: Sam Smith, Andy Grammer, BTS’ Jimin, Lukas Graham, Armani White, Måneskin and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Sam Smith released the sensual music video of their new song “Gimme,” which features rapper Koffee and artist Jessie Reyez. It features the trio taking over a club and doing anything they want.

Andy Grammer is giving us a good cry with his new song “These Tears,” which is about him learning to accept his mother’s death. The tear-jerking music video shows Andy reliving some of his favorite memories of his mom.

BTS‘ Jimin hopped on K-pop singer Taeyang‘s new song “Vibe,” and the two released its colorful music video. Taeyang has just ended his mandatory military service, while Jimin is expected to start his soon.

Lukas Graham and country singer Mickey Guyton joined forces for the ballad “Home Movies.” Lukas revealed his favorite line from the new song: “Everybody’s got a story no one knows.”

Armani White released his next single, “GOATED,” which features Denzel Curry. The single captures the same energy as his breakout single, “Billie Eilish.”

Måneskin teamed up with Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello for new anthem “Gossip.” This leads up to the band’s new album, RUSH!, which arrives January 20.

British singer Mimi Webb is back with “Red Flags,” a feisty new song about a romance gone wrong. Mimi sings about all the warning signs she wishes she hadn’t brushed off during the relationship.

BANNERS released “In Your Universe,” the latest song off his EP I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not, which were both released on Friday. The piano ballad is about how he fell in love with a girl the moment they met.

















