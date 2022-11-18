New Music Friday: Sam Smith, Nicki Minaj, AJR, BANNERS, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Noah Cyrus

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Sam Smith is bringing the holiday cheer with the festive, original love ballad “Night Before Christmas.” The track is the latest song to feature on Sam’s Christmas compilation EP The Holly and The Ivy, which they originally released in 2020.

Nicki Minaj teamed up with Latin superstar Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the new FIFA anthem “Tukoh Taka,” which will play during the World Cup in Qatar. The tune is the first FIFA anthem to blend Spanish, English and Arabic into one song.

AJR is out with “The DJ Is Crying For Help,” which appears to be the first song off their forthcoming fifth studio album. The violin-heavy song tackles the anxiety of growing up and trying to find one’s place in the world. The trio released the music video on Friday.

BANNERS released the tender single “Easy” and announced his new EP, I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not, which arrives January 13. He said the new effort symbolizes how he dealt with the trauma of the pandemic and that it’s “a mini celebration of me coming out the other side and being at peace with my imperfections. And being much happier because of that.”

Lauren Spencer-Smith is out with her holiday offering “Single On The 25th,” which she made for those who will feel lonely on Christmas. She sings about how much she hates being single at this time of year.

Noah Cyrus also rang in the holidays by teaming up with PJ Harding for a “dark” Christmas song called “Snow in LA.” The song appears to be a traditional holiday offering, but a closer listen to the lyrics reveals it’s a song about climate change and the looming threat of political extremism.













