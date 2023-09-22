New Music Friday: Stephen Sanchez, The Chainsmokers and more

Duncan Laurence, known for his hit “Arcade,” is out with his new album, Skyboy. His sophomore effort features 11 tracks, including the previously released title track, “Electric Life” and “I Want It All.”

Daya is ready to soundtrack your night out with her new song, “Downtown.” The pumping electropop track comes with a mesmerizing visualizer.

The Chainsmokers are teaming with Brazilian superstar ALOK and British singer-songwriter Mae Stephens for the new song, “Jungle.” The collaborative effort also has a sci-fi-themed music video featuring all three artists.

Kylie Minogue’s new album, Tension, is out now, featuring her smash hit “Padam Padam.” Kylie calls the album “a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Bakar has dropped his new album, Halo, featuring the brand new single, “All Night.” The album explores the sometimes nomadic life of a musician and was mainly recorded in Airbnbs, hotels and homes from London to LA, according to a press release. It also includes a remix of his viral hit “Hell N Back” featuring Summer Walker.

“Until I Found You” singer Stephen Sanchez has released his debut album, Angel Face, a concept record about a love triangle set in the late fifties and early sixties. He also dropped music videos for two of the album’s tracks: “Death of the Troubadour” and “High.”

