New Music Friday: The Chainsmokers, Alanis Morissette, Kygo, Jennifer Lopez, Ava Max and Latto

It’s new music Friday, so let’s see who’s out with new tunes:

The Chainsmokers released “iPad” and its accompanying music video, which marks the next song off their highly anticipated fourth studio album. The breakup anthem, which is stuffed with hypnotic beats and synths, has the two pondering, “Isn’t it strange how we’re strangers again?”

﻿Alanis Morissette﻿ dropped “Olive Branch,” which is about her taking the high road after a nasty fight with another, which leads her questioning, “How much salt could I pour in/ To think that I called myself a friend?” The extended mea culpa has her ready to accept the consequences of her actions.

Fresh off his collaboration with DNCE, Kygo dropped his remix of Coldplay and Selena Gomez‘s heartbreak anthem, “Let Somebody Go.” Kygo amps up the drums and adds an underlying beat to carry the track.

Latto is following the success of “Big Energy” with her brand-new single, “Wheelie,” which features 21 Savage. The suggestive track is about how the players — let alone men in general — are no match for Latto’s sexual energy.

Following the success of “The Motto,” Tiësto re-teamed with Ava Max to reshoot an all-new music video. The new black and white clip pays tribute to vogue style dancing and hired professional dancers to bust some iconic moves around Ava, who is rocking her classic platinum lopsided cut.

Jennifer Lopez released the music video for the ballad version of “Marry Me,” the title track of her new movie rom-com, starring both her and Maluma, who’s featured in the song. The video serves as a prelude to the events of the movie, showing the two happy and in love before Maluma’s character, Bastian, is caught cheating on JLo’s character, Kat, on the day of their wedding.











