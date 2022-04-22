New music Friday: The Chainsmokers, Megan Thee Stallion, Alesso and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes.

The Chainsmokers surprise-dropped “Riptide,” the next single off their forthcoming studio album, So Far So Good. The song is about wanting to be with someone, even though it’s unsure they’ll stick around for the long term. EDM duo also released the song’s lyric video on Friday.

After previewing it at Coachella and watching fan-captured videos of the performance go viral, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her ferocious new single, “Plan B.” The breakup anthem has the Grammy winner rapping about the sins of her ex and why she needs no man because “Imma die independent.” She also urges, “Ladies, love yourself.”

﻿Alesso﻿ teamed with fellow Swede ﻿Zara Larsson﻿ for “Words.” “With its dizzying yet immaculately arranged layers of beats, the high-energy track takes on a thrilling intensity as Zara confesses to a certain fear of vulnerability in love,” the press release teases, adding the song is “an unstoppable anthem for owning your fear and following your heart.”

David Guetta teamed with “Ghost” singer Ella Henderson and Becky Hill for “Crazy What Love Can Do,” a dance-fueled track about falling head over heels in love and experiencing the wild side effects. The trio also released the track’s music video, which features Ella and Becky leading police on a wild police chase, which is overseen by Guetta.

Train teamed with Spice Girl singer Melanie C for an all-new remix of their track “AM Gold.” Frontman Pat Monahan said of the collab, “My family and I have always loved Melanie and her group, and when we asked her to be a part of this, she was kind enough to accept and did an incredible job on it.” The remix also features Swedish DJ Tobtok.

