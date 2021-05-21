New Music Friday: The Jonas Brothers, Pink, Olivia Rodrigo, Mike Posner & more

Republic Records

Today’s New Music Friday is packed with new releases from a wide range of artists:

Jonas Brothers are out with “Leave Before You Love Me,” their new collaboration with Marshmello that they’ll perform at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards. Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner is already a fan: She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “F***ing obsessed with this song. So proud as always.”

Pink‘s All I Know So Far: Setlist, the live companion album to her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, is out today. In addition to live versions of her hits recorded on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma tour, it also features her duet with daughter Willow, “Cover Me in Sunshine,” her MTV Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech, her new single “All I Know So Far,” and several covers, including Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time” and Queen‘s “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Olivia Rodrigo‘s hotly anticipated debut album Sour is here. In addition to the singles we’ve heard — “deja vu,” “drivers license” and “good 4 u” — it also includes “1 step forward, 3 steps back,” which interpolates Taylor Swift‘s 2017 song “New Year’s Day.” Taylor gets a songwriting credit on the track.

Sara Bareilles is out with Amidst the Chaos: Live from the Hollywood Bowl, recorded in November of 2019 during her Amidst the Chaos tour. She’s now released a live video for “Brave,” and tonight at 7 p.m. ET on her Facebook Page and YouTube channel, she’ll have an encore presentation of her recent livestream from the Hollywood Bowl.

Mike Posner has released a new collaboration with blackbear called “Jealousy,” co-written by none other than Justin Bieber. But the two go way back as songwriting partners: They also co-wrote Justin’s 2012 hit, “Boyfriend.” Mike is currently climbing Mount Everest to raise money for The Detroit Justice Center, a non-profit law firm that works to create economic opportunities for all, transform the justice system, and promote equitable and just cities.

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan are out with their collaboration “Our Song,” which comes with a cinematic video starring the pair as jewel thieves on the run.

Zara Larsson has just released the Summer Edition of her album Poster Girl, which features six new tracks, including remixes and a new version of “I Need Love” with fellow Swedes First Aid Kit. She’s hosting a dance party on the Roblox platform today, performing past hits like “Never Forget You” and new material.

Rising star Anitta has dropped a remix of her breakout single “Girl from Rio,” featuring DaBaby. The song by the Brazilian pop star interpolates the classic 1962 single “Girl from Ipanema.”

