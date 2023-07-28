New Music Friday: Tori Kelly, Sam Smith, Post Malone and more

Tori Kelly is still recovering from last weekend’s health scare, but that didn’t stop her from releasing new music for her fans. Her seven-track EP tori, featuring the new single “cut,” is out now.

Carly Rae Jepsen is back with a new album. The Loveliest Time, the companion piece to her 2022 album, The Loneliest Time, has officially dropped. The new collection features 12 tracks, including the single “Shy Boy.”

The Chainsmokers are teaming up with Jamaican singer Shenseea for their latest single, “My Bad,” out now. The fiery music video for the song, shot in Los Angeles, has also been released.

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris have released their new collab, a pumping dance track called “Desire.”

Post Malone is out with his fifth studio album, AUSTIN. The album boasts 17 tracks, including “Overdrive,” “Mourning” and “Something Real.” It features all live instrumentation produced by Post and his longtime collaborators Louis Bell and Andrew Watt.

Anne-Marie has released her third studio album, UNHEALTHY, featuring the title track — a collab with Shania Twain. The album also includes a collab with Khalid called “You & I.”

“What It Is” rapper/singer Doechii has released “Universal Swamp Anthem,” her own spin on the 2007 UGK hit “Int’l Players Anthem.” The track was released as part of Google Pixel’s “Pixel RePresents” series in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

BOYS LIKE GIRLS have released the nostalgic new track, “The Outside,” which explores growing up and the way music can help shape your identity. Lead singer Martin Johnson says the song “celebrates our outsider spirit.”

