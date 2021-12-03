New music roundup: BTS, Ariana Grande and more

It’s new music Friday, so let’s see who’s out with new tunes!

After months of teasing, Ariana Grande dropped “Just Look Up,” the single she performed with Kid Cudi for the Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up. The character she plays in the apocalyptic drama is charged with writing a song that tells the world a planet-killing meteor is hurtling toward Earth. “Just Look Up” contains the blunt message, “You’re about to die soon, everybody!”

Jennifer Lopez released the music video for “On My Way,” a song she sings in the upcoming Marry Me movie. Jennifer shows off an array of fabulous outfits in the music video, which also includes small movie clip teasers. The song is ultra-romantic and also demonstrates Jennifer’s vocal range as she belts out a series of high notes. Marry Me arrives in theaters on Valentine’s Day.

Five Seconds of Summer has released their tribute single, “2011,” which honors the year they came together as a band. The reflective track marks their 10th anniversary by examining how much their lives have changed since that pivotal year. Don’t miss 5S0S performing it live this afternoon when they kick off their global livestream event at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on their YouTube page.

The holidays are here and BTS has turned their summer smash, “Butter,” into a carol-pop Christmas song. The lyrics are the same, but the music in the background has been replaced with sleigh bells, piano riffs and other elements that make any Christmas song sparkle.

Lastly, Ed Sheeran and Elton John have released their holiday collab, “Merry Christmas.” The two co-wrote the song, the proceeds from which will benefit The Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and The Elton John AIDS Foundation.

