NEW MUSIC: The Weeknd releases official music video for ‘Blinding Lights’

Today (January 21), The Weeknd released an official music video for his song, Blinding Lights. The song is the second single of his upcoming fourth studio album, and was originally released back in November 2019!

Now nearly two months later, the artist has finally released an official music video to accompany the single.

Watch the music video below: