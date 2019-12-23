PHOTOS: The Royals are making holiday pudding!
In this undated photo provided by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George smile as they prepare special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London, as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas initiative. (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via AP)

This Christmas season, the Royal family has decided to spend the holiday bonding and laughing over … pudding? Yes, pudding.

Kensington Palace posted a few photos on their social media accounts showcasing FOUR GENERATIONS of the royal family having a little holiday fun. In the first couple photos are Prince William, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and little Prince George!

Check out the family photos below:

Four generations of the Royal Family 🎄 together at Christmas. New photos of The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George have been released as part of the launch of the @RoyalBritishLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres. The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans. The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth – also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year. Photos 📷 by @chrisjacksongetty

