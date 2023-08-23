New Tattoo

These past 4.5 months without my Kitty dog have been so hard. There are so many times I want to cry my face off recently but I know once I do…I wont stop and honestly I just don’t have time for that right now. A little over a year ago when he was in the hospital for 2 weeks and we thought we may lose him, I ordered like 10 paw ink kits (from Amazon) and used every single one until I got the most “perfect” print of his paw. THAT was NOT an easy feat. 🤣 (We ended up luckily getting another year and a half with him.) The other day I found it and took it to the same artist who tattooed Ricky’s sleeve, Brandon at Beloved Studios, he’s sooo good and the small details he can do is crazy. I didn’t want a tattoo of just a paw I wanted this messy, uneven actual ink print and for it to look as close to the actual print as pawsible. 🐾 I’m so happy with how it’s turned out so far. 💙

Also, I FORGOT how much tattoo’s hurt LOL HOW my husband sat there for an entire sleeve is BEYOND.