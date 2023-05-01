New Taylor Swift exhibit opens at Country Music Hall of Fame ahead of Nashville concert

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour heads to Nashville next, and Music City is ready for her.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has opened a new exhibition called Through Taylor Swift’s Eras, a limited pop-up exhibit that displays 10 outfits, one for each of her 10 albums, from her 2006 self-titled release to 2022’s Midnights.

Among the items you can see: the fur jacket and rhinestone-studded Norma Kamali bikini Taylor wore in the 2019 video for “You Need to Calm Down,” the circus ringmaster outfit she wore at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards to perform “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and the fringe dress and boots she wore during her Fearless tour, which ran from 2009 to 2010.

And if you want more Taylor, you can pop over to the third floor’s Taylor Swift Education Center, which features even more artifacts, like the cape, bustier, boots and briefs she wore in the “Bejeweled” video; the acoustic guitar she used during her Speak Now World Tour and in the 2022 video for “Anti-Hero”; and the cap and gown she wore when she received an honorary doctorate from New York University in 2022.

Meanwhile, Taylor posted a thank you to Atlanta, where she played last weekend, writing, “The band, dancers, and I can’t stop talking about how insanely magical it was playing for you guys the past 3 nights. You were always bouncing, dancing, screaming every lyric. And you created so many breathtaking moments for us, you know what I mean.”

In Atlanta on Saturday, Taylor performed the song “High Infidelity” as a tribute to the fact that it was April 29, which is mentioned in the lyrics.

