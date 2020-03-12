NEWS: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus
Posted by: KS95 March 12, 2020 179 Views

Last night, Tom Hanks posted a message to social media confirming that both he and wife, Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus.

