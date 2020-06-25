Next week, you can Rosé all day — the Post Malone way

Greg Reego

Starting next week, Post Malone will help you drink “Circles” around your friends all summer.

The “Circles” singer is officially launching his new Rosé wine, Maison No. 9, in stores on July 1, just in time for July 4 weekend. July 4 also happens to be Post’s birthday, so you can raise a glass to him as well.

Wine.com has awarded the new wine, which sold out a limited-edition release, a whopping 90 out of 100 points. The site’s wine critic wrote, “This dry, classic Rosé is wonderfully balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savory…The ideal style of Rosé for any occasion, this is the perfect pairing with friends.”

Maison No. 9, made in Provence, France, costs about $22 per bottle. You can order it online now if you can’t wait until next week.

While you’re at it, you can pick up a bottle of Jon Bon Jovi‘s Hampton Water Rosé, and John Legend‘s LVE Rosés, which come in regular and sparkling.

