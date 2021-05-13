Niall Horan and Anne-Marie team up on new track, “Our Song”

Al Pereira/WireImage

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie are dropping a new collaboration next Friday.

After weeks of teasing the tune, the two revealed it’s called “Our Song” and shared a 10-second preview of it on social media.

“Just when I think you’re gone, hear our song on the radio,” Anne-Marie sings on the acoustic track, with Niall singing in response, “Just like that, takes me back to the places we used to go.”

“I’ve always wanted to write with @AnneMarie as I love her voice,” Niall tweeted. “This was the first song we wrote together, I love it and can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Anne-Marie also couldn’t contain her excitement, writing, “WE’VE KEPT YOU WAITING LONG ENOUGH!! ‘Our Song’ with one of my favourite humans @NiallOfficial is coming NEXT FRIDAY!!!!!!”

She added, “Ahhhhhhh CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU TO HEAR IT.”

“Our Song” is available to pre-order or pre-save now.

