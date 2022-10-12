Niall Horan to join, Kelly Clarkson to return to ‘The Voice’ next season

Trae Patton/NBC

It seems like the latest season of NBC’s The Voice just started, but plans have already been announced for next season — which will feature some new faces, plus the return of a familiar one.

This season of The Voice features a coach who got their start on the TV show The X Factor: Camila Cabello. The upcoming spring season — number 23 — will feature a coach who got his start on the U.K. version of that same show: Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction.

“I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach,” Niall says in a statement. “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!” Fingers crossed that Niall’s old pal Harry Styles will pop by to be an advisor at some point in the season.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson is returning to the show, after taking this season off. Her most recent appearance, on season 21, resulted in a win with Girl Named Tom. “I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!” Kelly says in a statement. “Let’s do this, Team Kelly!”

Another new face for season 23 will be Chance the Rapper, the Grammy-winning star who’s also known for his charity work. “I’m thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season,” Chance says. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

On a sad note, though, Blake Shelton, who’s been with the show since its inception, has announced that season 23 will be his last. The winningest coach in Voice history, members of his team have been crowned the show’s champ eight times.

