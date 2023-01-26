Niall Horan will release new single “Heaven” next month

Universal Music Group

Niall Horan is about to launch his next music era and announced when he’ll release his new single.

“I could not be happier to let you know that my new single Heaven is being released February 17,” he wrote on Instagram. He also shared the single’s artwork, which sees him sitting on a stool in a red-carpeted room with a drum set pushed to the corner.

Fans can now presave the song, and also preorder it for vinyl and CD release. Niall also shared a snippet of the song to TikTok, where fans can now use it in their own videos.

The snippet contains the lyrics, “God only knows, where this could go/ And even if our love starts to grow/ Out of control/ And you and me go up in flames/ Heaven won’t be the same.”

Niall explained the meaning behind his new song in a statement.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age. Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts,” the former One Direction singer said.

Niall continued, “As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

