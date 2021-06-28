“Nice shirt!” Nick Jonas surprises fan wearing Jonas Brothers merch

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

You never know who you might run into while wearing your favorite artist’s merch.

Nick Jonas gave one fan the shock of her life when he spotted her wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt while out walking her dog over the weekend — and he filmed the whole adorable encounter.

“Hey, nice shirt!” Nick called out from his car, with his brothers Joe and Kevin in the backseat.

The fan, named Margo, looks in disbelief, saying “Oh my god! Oh my god!” as she fumbled to find her phone to take a photo. “Can I…?” she stammered, to which Nick said, “Yes, whatever you want!”

Nick told her she had a cute dog and let her come closer to snap the selfie. She posted it to her Instagram, captioning it, “The Jonas Brothers told me they like my shirt oh my f****** god.”

The JoBros are getting ready to hit the road later this summer for their Remember This tour, with special guest Kelsea Ballerini. It kicks off August 20 in Las Vegas and runs through the fall.

