Nick Cannon hosting ‘Celebrity Prank Wars,’ not baby-related game show, with Kevin Hart

Casey Durkin/PEACOCK

Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart recently announced a game show poking fun at Nick’s many children, but it turns out it was part of E!’s marketing plan. The prank was the network’s way of promoting its new competition series, which Nick and Kev will host together.

Celebrity Prank Wars, airing April 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will capture the “all-out war” between two celebrities. Each episode will see them “planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other,” with Nick and Kevin serving as judges.

The likes of Anthony Anderson, Lil Duval, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, T.I. and more will appear as celebrity participants of the game show.

