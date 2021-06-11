Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys turned down the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001

KMazur/WireImage

Backstreet Boys could have taken the Super Bowl halftime show stage with NSYNC and Britney Spears back in 2001 — but they turned it down, Nick Carter reveals to Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s interesting because we were presented the opportunity to perform at the halftime at the Super Bowl and it was in Tampa, my home town,” Nick tells ET. “At the time we came from the era of, we loved the Whitney Houston rendition of the national anthem. And for us, we got the choice and we passed on the halftime,” he laughs.

BSB performed the national anthem before the game instead. “But it was a memorable experience for everyone,” Nick adds. “And everyone was able to share [the stage] and NSYNC did a great job at halftime, and I like to say we did a really good job at the national anthem as well.”

Now, Nick says, he’d love to do the halftime show in the future, and says it would be “pretty cool” if BSB and NSYNC did one together.

As previously reported, Nick, AJ McLean and NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Joey Fatone will be performing together for the Pride Month charity event, Bingo Under the Stars, on June 18. Nick teases that more collaborations between the two bands may be to come — he and Lance are toying around with the idea of doing a podcast together.

