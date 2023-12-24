Nick Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean Carter dead at 41

L-R: Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter, Nick Carter, Angel Carter, Aaron Carter; Chad Buchanan/Getty Images

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, has died, ABC News has confirmed. She was 41.

The news was first reported by TMZ, which said Bobbie Jean died on December 23 in Florida. Her mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ, “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

Jane’s son Aaron Carter died in November of 2022 at age 34; her daughter Leslie Carter died in 2012 at age 25.

Jane also told TMZ that Bobbie Jean leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter, Bella, and noted that Bella had “previously lost her father.”

Sources tell People that the family believes Bobbie Jean died after going into cardiac arrest, but no other details are available.

TMZ reported that in the early 2000s, Bobbie Jean worked as a makeup artist and stylist for Aaron Carter’s tours. She also appeared in the 2006 E! reality show about the family, House of Carters.

