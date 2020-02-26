Nick Jonas and Jimmy Fallon play “Slay It, Don’t Spray It”

In the words of Mugato from the hit 2001 film, Zoolander … “Nick Jonas, so hot right now!” But seriously, between his boy band reunion, his newlywed status AND now coaching NBC’s The Voice … the man is gold.

This week, he made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon! During the episode, he and host Fallon played a delightful round of “Slay It, Don’t Spray It!” To premise of the game is simple, each player takes turns randomly singing karaoke to pop songs, and when you mess up a lyric … you get sprayed in the face with water. See, it’s simple.

Watch the video below:



BONUS: Remember the spinach stuck in Nick Jonas’ teeth during the Grammy’s … yeah, he finally talks about that moment! LOL!

