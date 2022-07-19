Nick Jonas celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra on her 40th birthday: “The Jewel of July”

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Nick Jonas sure knows how to show a lady a good time — especially if the lady is his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick celebrated his wife on her 40th birthday — which was Monday, July 18 — with a series of Instagram photos documenting her birthday celebration. “Happiest birthday to my [heart] the jewel of July,” Nick wrote. “So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka responded, “Love of my life.”

In the photos, the two are seen kissing on a beautiful beach and enjoying a dinner where Priyanka holds up a chocolate lollipop that reads, “Happy Birthday Priyanka ’80s Baby.” Nick is also seen poolside holding up a towel which has been custom-printed to read, “Priyanka! The Jewel of July. Est. 1982.” The final pic shows the couple on the beach enjoying a fireworks display.

Nick and Priyanka, who welcomed daughter Malti via surrogate in July, have been married since 2018. His brother and bandmate Joe Jonas just welcomed a second child, a girl, with his wife, Sophie Turner.

