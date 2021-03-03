Nick Jonas explains how COVID-19 inspired his new album 'Spaceman'

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Nick Jonas had a hard time digesting how long it has been since he performed live, a streak that he broke when he hosted last weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

Appearing Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 28-year-old singer recalled his exact thought before walking on the stage, which was, “I was thinking ‘It’s been a full year to the day, the exact day, since my last live performance.'”

During that year, Jonas began working on new material and wrote the song “Spaceman,” which he intends to release next week.

The Jonas Brother revealed the song was inspired out of his loneliness caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany, finishing up this little movie called The Matrix,” he explained. “And I was like, ‘You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and, now, my person.’ And I just dug in writing it.”

He says that writing session inspired a complete album, with the Grammy-nominee divulging, “Within a couple of days, I was like, ‘Oh, this is a solo album.’ Then a few days later, I was like, ‘This is a, kind of like, themed album!'”

As for the overarching themes of his upcoming studio effort and brand new single, Jonas says it highlights, “This year of being disconnected from reality. Disconnected from the world, and feeling like we’re on our own planet.”

However, the album does contain themes of hope, reconnection and rediscovery, with the “Jealous” singer continuing, “The main theme from this album, I think, is, more than anything, is just about hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead.”

Nick’s third studio album, Spaceman, is set for release on March 12.