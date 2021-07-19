Nick Jonas honors wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ birthday with adorable throwback picture

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Nick Jonas is commemorating wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ birthday with a sweet throwback photo.

The actress celebrated her 39th birthday on Sunday, and the Jonas Brothers member honored the occasion by posting a photo of his wife on Instagram as she poses elegantly in a pink saree, rose gold shades and a pair of peach roses in her hair, alongside an adorable photo of Priyanka from childhood wearing another pastel pink saree with pigtails in her hair.

“Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you,” he writes in the adoring caption.

The couple was apart for the special occasion, as Priyanka is currently in London. It appears she spent her special day by the water, posing poolside next to a life-size sign boasting her initials. Other snapsshow her staring in awe at a gorgeously decorated cake, a bottle of champagne to celebrate and soaking in a peaceful sunset.

“This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is every day is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you for all your good wishes and constant support,” she reflects, adding a shout out to her husband, “Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here.”

Nick and Priyanka wed in 2018 in India.

