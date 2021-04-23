Nick Jonas, Maren Morris to perform at SHEIN Together Fest for charity

PRNewsfoto/SHEIN

The online fashion retailer SHEIN has tapped Nick Jonas and Maren Morris to perform at its second annual streaming event, SHEIN Together Fest.

The event will be streamed on SHEIN’s free app on May 2 starting at 5 p.m. ET. In conjunction with the event, SHEIN will donate $300,000 to three charities that tackle the issues its community said were the most important: Together We Rise, which helps at-risk kids; the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, which fights for racial justice; and Ecologi, which battles climate change.

In addition to Nick and Maren, the bill features superstar DJ Steve Aoki, R&B singer Tinashe, and reggaetón and Latin pop star Lunay.

Last year’s SHEIN Togther Fest featured Katy Perry, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and other stars.

