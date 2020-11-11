Nick Jonas says brother Joe's new baby daughter is "the best": "I wish we could all be together"

Nick Jonas won’t say much about his new niece, but he’s pretty stoked about brother Joe and wife Sophie Turner’s new arrival.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Nick says, “I have [met her]. It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best.”

While Joe and Sophie haven’t even officially confirmed the name of their baby girl, who was born over the summer, it’s been reported that her name is Willa.

Nick adds, “I wish we could all be together, but that’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment. But yeah, I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together.”

Meanwhile, Nick says there’s been a silver lining to to quarantine for him: He and wife Priyanka Chopra have had more time together than they ever would have dreamed of in a “normal” year.

“I’ve been able to stay real creative, just working on a number of things, whether it’s music stuff or film, television development and writing,” Nick explained.

“But…I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing.”

Nick’s latest project, the romantic comedy Dash & Lily, premiered on Netflix on Tuesday. He executive-produced it, and he and the Jonas Brothers even make cameos.

By Andrea Dresdale

