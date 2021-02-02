Nick Jonas says he wants to have "many" children with wife Priyanka Chopra

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos

Nick Jonas is starting to think about fatherhood and, in a new interview with E! News, revealed just how many kids he wants to have with wife Priyanka Chopra.

“She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it’s obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together,” the 28-year-old gushed. “You know, whatever is right. We’re blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control.”

Although starting a family sounds wonderful, Jonas, a two-time Grammy nominee, added that his number one concern is Chopra’s happiness.

“The foundation of a couple is strong, and you’re excited about the possibility of that,” he furthered.

Jonas also let it slip that, when the time comes to start having children, he doesn’t intend to stop at one.

“It’s going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is,” he laughed. “We’ll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it’s just about making sure we’re good.”

Chopra, 38, previously revealed that she, too, desires a large family.

She opened up to The Sunday Times last month about her family plans and affirmed, “I do want children, as many as I can have.”

At first she joked about having as many as 11 children, which is the size of “a cricket team” but quickly amended, “I’m not so sure [about that.]”

The two lovebirds celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December.

By Megan Stone

