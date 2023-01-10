Nick Jonas to be a featured speaker at this year’s South by Southwest conference

Nick Jonas on NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’; Fernando Decillis/NBC

Nick Jonas is heading to Austin, Texas, in March for this year’s South by Southwest conference, but he won’t be playing music.

Instead, the Jonas Brothers member will be one of the conference’s featured speakers and will take part in a panel called Crushing: The Burden of Diabetes on Patients. Nick was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 13, and has been a staunch advocate for raising awareness of the disease and funds for its treatment, even testifying before Congress in 2016.

The Dancing with Myself judge will join a Colorado state representative, a Texas pastor and the COO of a company that produces diabetes testing equipment on the panel, which will tackle the topic of whether we’re doing enough to help manage, fund and treat a disorder that affects one in 10 Americans.

Ahead of that appearance, the Jonas Brothers will play three shows as part of an ongoing residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas. As of last year, the group said they were close to finishing a new album, so maybe that’ll arrive in 2023.

