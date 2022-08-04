Nicky Youre already knows what he wants to do “once my music career is kind of over”

Columbia Records

You could be the world’s greatest musician, but that doesn’t mean you necessarily know anything about the music business. You’d think “Sunroof” singer Nicky Youre would seem to be ahead of the game since he graduated from college with a degree in International Business. But according to Nicky, that’s only helped him out “a little bit” as he tries to navigate the industry.

“I don’t think that I learned all that much at school,” he laughs. “I think, if anything, it just helped my business mindset with…how to think about certain things and critically think. Because the music industry is, like, the most complex, complex thing I’ve ever seen.”

“So it’s super, super interesting, but having some form of a business mindset helps me a lot,” the California native continues. “And eventually I want to go into the business side of things once, y’know, my music career is kind of over.”

Right now, Nicky only has three songs out, but he’s already planning his next move. In fact, he already knows what he doesn’t want to do behind the scenes in the biz: be a manager.

Nicky explains, “I didn’t realize how much managers do until I had my manager. So I don’t know if I want to be a manager because…we’re texting like every day from like 9 to 12 and always doing something!”

Nicky adds that he’d prefer a job in A&R, which means he’d be scouting and signing talent to a record label and overseeing their artistic development. “I feel like I have a good sense of stuff that’s really cool,” he explains. “And musically, I think that would be a cool job for me.”

“But I dunno,” he laughs. “That’s going to be hopefully in like a long, long future.”

