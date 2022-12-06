Nicky Youre, Fitz and the Tantrums, Dove Cameron and more heading to ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

ABC

The lineup for this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest has finally been unveiled and those helping to ring in 2023 include Nicky Youre, Dove Cameron, Fitz and the Tantrums and FINNEAS.

The lineup was unveiled Tuesday, with celebrations planned at Disneyland, in Los Angeles, in New Orleans and, of course, in Times Square in New York City.

Those holding down the fort in Disneyland include Fitz and the Tantrums, Lauren Spencer Smith, Ciara, Aly & AJ and Shaggy.

Fitz and the Tantrums will perform their songs “Sway” and “HandClap,” while Lauren is set to sing her smash hit “Fingers Crossed” as well as “Flowers.” Shaggy will perform a medley of his hits “Boombastic” and “Angel.”

Ciara will co-host the night, but she will also pump up the crowd by performing a medley of her hits “Better Thangs” and “Jump.” Aly & AJ will assist actor Ben Platt in a version of Fleetwood Mac‘s “Go Your Own Way.”

FINNEAS and Nicky, along with Armani White, Betty Who and Dove, will celebrate 2023 in Los Angeles. Nicky will perform “Sunroof” and “Eyes On You,” while Dove will belt out “Boyfriend” and “Bad Idea.” As for FINNEAS’ songs, he’ll do “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” and “Only a Lifetime.” Betty will sing “Blow Out My Candle” and also perform a cover of Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which gained new life after being featured on Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Armani will perform his viral hit “Billie Eilish” and his new song “Goated.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

