Nike settles lawsuit against Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes”

Filip Custic @filipcustic1

The “Satan Shoes” saga has come to a close.

Nike has settled its lawsuit against MSCHF, the design company that teamed up with Lil Nas X to create a reimagined devil-inspired Air Max 97.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Nike and MSCHF agreed to a voluntary recall of the “Satan Shoes,” as well as the “Jesus Shoes” MSCHF sold in 2019.

“If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund,” Nike said according to EW. “Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike.”

MSCHF sold 665 pairs of the sneakers for $1,018 each within minutes, but had been saving the 666th pair for a giveaway. The shoes were tied to Lil Nas X’s music video for his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Lil Nas was not named as a defendant in the March 29 lawsuit.

“… Having already achieved its artistic purpose, MSCHF recognized that settlement was the best way to allow it to put this lawsuit behind it so that it could dedicate its time to new artistic and expressive projects,” an attorney for MSCHF told EW.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.