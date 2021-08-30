No, that’s not Ariana Grande on Kanye West’s new album

Dave Meyers

Kanye West‘s long-awaited new album Donda finally dropped over the weekend, but Ariana Grande wants you to know that’s not her vocals you’re hearing on it.

Some Ariana fans thought that the female voice you hear on the album’s title track was the “thank u next” superstar, but it’s actually a singer named Stalone. On Ariana’s Instagram Story, she re-posted Stalone’s Instagram photo of herself recording the vocals, and captioned it, “You sound beautiful @thestalone.”

Meanwhile, Stalone tweeted the full credits of the song and wrote, “I love Ari and so grateful that my vocals would even be compared to hers.”

West has been complaining that his record company released Donda — which also features The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch and more — without his permission.

