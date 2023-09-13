Noah Kahan, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin are on TIME100’s Next list

Aysia Marotta/@Ayisamarotta

Noah Kahan, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin and Justin Bieber‘s wife, Hailey, are among those stars included on TIME100‘s Next List, which recognizes “the rising leaders in health, climate, business, sports, the arts and more.”

The “Dial Drunk” singer is saluted in the publication by Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, who writes, “His music puts words to emotions that we all have but don’t really understand, giving them greater meaning through his haunting melodies … I truly believe Noah’s work is groundbreaking.”

Comedian Ziwe writes of Ice Spice, “A higher power has ordained the Bronx native as the heir apparent of hip-pop, and she has no intention of letting go of that tiara.”

John Legend pays tribute to Metro Boomin, writing, “Metro Boomin has helped to define the sound of the past decade of hip-hop … it’s clear that [he] is a leader, a trendsetter, a huge influence on music and culture. I’m excited to see what he will do next.

Model Ashley Graham salutes Hailey Bieber, writing, “She conquered the world of high-end fashion and is now a supermodel with a successful YouTube channel and an amazing beauty brand … she launched last year. Her marriage is thriving, she’s strong in her faith, and, despite everything that she juggles as a creator and a founder, she still manages to stay true to herself.”

Other up-and-comers on the list include Paul Mescal, Bella Ramsey, Maya Hawke, Kali Uchis, Emma Corrin, Tems and Rachel Zegler.

