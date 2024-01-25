Noah Kahan releasing “Forever” and two final, “incredibly special” collaborations

Mercury/Republic

There’s an end in sight to the seemingly nonstop stream of Noah Kahan‘s Stick Season collaborations.

On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, “Excited and kind of sad to announce the final pieces of stick season. ‘Forever’ will be yours on 2/9 along with two incredibly special collabs. Thank you all for living in this world with me. It’s truly been the honor of my career.”

“Forever” is a song that Noah has played live but never released. The collaborations — “Paul Revere” and “You’re Gonna Go Far” — were both originally released on the We’ll All Be Here Forever edition of Stick Season.

Noah has not revealed the collaborators, but fans are already throwing out names — from Olivia Rodrigo and Marcus Mumford to boygenius and The Lumineers.

Noah also reacted to a post reporting that he and former One Direction member Niall Horan have started following each other on Instagram. He wrote, “Niall horan let’s golf or make some music I assume the fans would prefer the second thing but just lmk.”

Previously released collaborations on the Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) edition featured Kacey Musgraves, Hozier, Post Malone, Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender and Lizzy McAlpine.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.