Noah Kahan, SZA, Reneé Rapp playing Montreal’s Osheaga Festival

Francorama

This year’s Osheaga Festival, taking place August 2-4 in Montreal, Canada, has a stacked lineup.

SZA and Noah Kahan are among the headliners, and the bill also includes Reneé Rapp, Teddy Swims, Stephen Sanchez, Hozier, Tyla, Martin Garrix, Labrinth and T-Pain, as well as rockers Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins.

American Express cardmembers have a presale Wednesday, February 21; single-day tickets go on sale February 23 at 10 a.m. Three-day tickets are already on sale.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.