Noah Kahan’s latest collaborator is …

Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic

Noah Kahan has revealed the identity of his latest collaborator.

The “Dial Drunk” artist will release a new version of his Stick Season song “Homesick” featuring “Seventeen Going Under” singer Sam Fender on Friday, January 19.

In teasing the joint track, Kahan previously shared that the mystery guest “inspired this entire record.” Mumford & Sons‘ Marcus Mumford was also a guess among speculating fans.

Kahan’s previously released collaborations with Post Malone, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzy McAlpine and Gracie Abrams.

