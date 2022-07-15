Noah Schnapp reveals Doja Cat apologized to him after leaked DM controversy

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

The drama between Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp continues. The 17-year-old actor said Doja apologized to him after calling him out for leaking her private messages.

When he was speaking to Variety about the fourth season of Stranger Things, the conversation gravitated toward the TikTok controversy. Noah, who recently revealed that he apologized to the Grammy winner and “everything is all good” between them, was asked if there was anything else he wanted to say.

“I’m super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings,” he said of the video that exposed Doja’s crush on Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson on the show.

“So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally OK with it, and was like, ‘I’m sorry how I reacted.’ It was all good,” he continued. “I love her. I’m, like, the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, ‘You’re literally my role model.’ It’s all good.”

Noah also had a few choice words to the fans who he suggests blew the entire thing out of proportion. “People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two-minute thing,” he explained.

Doja has not commented on the matter since speaking about it in a TikTok live video last week. She had said she was “disappointed” and “bummed” he had leaked her private messages, but gave Noah the benefit of the doubt because of his age.

At the time, she said of the 17-year-old actor, “When you’re that young, you make mistakes.” She also said she wasn’t “embarrassed” because the situation was “not that deep.”

