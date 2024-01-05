Nominee Dua Lipa to present at Golden Globes ceremony

CBS

The Golden Globe Awards take place Sunday night on CBS, and nominee Dua Lipa has been tapped as a presenter.

Dua is nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Dance the Night,” her song from the Barbie film. Two other Barbie songs — Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” and Ryan Gosling‘s “I’m Just Ken” — are also nominated in that category. Other presenters include Hailee Steinfeld, America Ferrera, Florence Pugh, Kevin Costner, Orlando Bloom, Will Ferrell, Jared Leto and Angel Bassett.

The Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jo Koy, will air Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

