Normani “felt very overlooked” in Fifth Harmony: “Being the only Black girl in a group, mentally was a lot”

Normani is relieved she’s able to re-introduce herself to fans and let them know who she truly is now that she’s a solo artist.

Speaking to ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿, the former Fifth Harmony singer explained that she’s entered a new phase in life that’s focused on “self-government.”

“For someone that’s always felt very overlooked and being the only Black girl in a group, mentally was a lot for me,” Normani admitted. “There were times that I didn’t feel seen, and felt unimportant, and my vocal ability wasn’t just as amazing.”

Part of her re-introduction is through the new song “Fair,” which she described as “the perfect record to be vulnerable, to share my most inner thoughts and feelings and what heartbreak looks like for me.”

While creating the song was one thing, Normani says making the music video was “absolutely freaking terrifying.” She explained, “Obviously, there were slight nerves going into because I’m having to really, emotionally go there and go back to the place that the song was written from, which was incredibly triggering and hard.”

But, Normani glad she went through with it and tapped into her “acting abilities” because, “By the end, after all the tears and screaming…it was really dope. I feel like it’s one of my best. I’m proud of it.”

The song’s success, she says, helped her learn “to trust myself more” and that “God has given me all the tools that I need” to become a successful solo artist. She added of leaving Fifth Harmony, “To come out of that, speaks to, I feel, my resilience, but also the people that have been riding with me since day one. I’m just so grateful for it.”

