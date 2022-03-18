Normani says “Fair” was a therapeutic song for her: “I’m so proud of how it was written”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

Normani bares her soul on her new track, “Fair,” which she says captures a vulnerability never before seen in her music.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the former Fifth Harmony singer explained, “I always told myself that I owed it to me to put out something that I really believe in.” Citing her start in the music industry, Normani says “Fair” is “scary, but freeing,” because “This is me being vulnerable, and really captures a true and raw point in my experience that I wanted to share.”

“Fair” is about the pain of watching an old love moving on and struggling to do the same. Normani said the track “captured me in the moment as I was experiencing. In real time. I was going through it emotionally that, that day, I wasn’t sure if I could even really pick myself up to go to the studio.”

Normani is thankful she made it to the recording booth. “It’s therapy for me,” she elaborated, because the song was “written by all females.” The “Dancing with a Stranger” singer says she was able to share her heartache with a larger community: “We really all went through the same experience. So it was a lot easier for the lyrics to just come out. It was like floodgates. I’m so proud of how it was written.”

Normani is also proud of her journey, and reflected on starting in the industry when she was 15, where all her mistakes were magnified because she was in the spotlight. She said that taught her, “Not everybody you’re going to please, but you’re good.”

“Like I said, 15 versus 25, I needed to go through some stuff to give the most authentic version of myself, which my fans deserve, but I deserve,” she said.

