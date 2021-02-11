Norway Mountain Top Concert Livestream with Kygo

Tickets are $15 for the Livestream or there are packages that cost more but include a t-shirt or your choice of headphones or earbuds that Kygo helped create.

Ticket info: click here.

If he can ski behind a cruise ship he can definitely put on a show on the top of a snow mountain in his home country!

I enjoy people and concerts but I don’t hate this idea. I can set the concert scene in my own living room!! My own food and bev without breaking the bank!? Never getting ornery about the tall guy standing right in front of me. No lines for the bathroom! I can dance even more like a fool I am or lay on my couch?!?

I’m about it.

Any concerts on your list for home viewing?

-Carissa

