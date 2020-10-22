Now that Justin Timberlake has your attention…

Justin Timberlake lured his fans to his Instagram with a throwback shirtless pic, and then — plot twist! — turned the post into a rallying cry for them to go to the polls.

Justin posted a photo of himself back in his *NSYNC days, standing in a swimming pool, flexing his pecs and biceps. “I think I was 19 here. That would have been 2000…when I spent a lot more time in the gym,” he captioned the photo.

“It was also around the first time I voted. I just remember thinking voting was cool, and it all felt very… adult — I don’t think I really understood the weight of it all or took the time to learn what my choices in candidates really meant.”

“Now, I know how powerful each of our voices can be,” Justin continues. “If you’re voting for the first time, or you’re still not sure if you even wanna vote — because you think your voice won’t make an impact, or you don’t trust the process, or it all seems just like a headache…all I can say is, we really need you.”

“This is about our children growing up in a world where racism is condemned, not tolerated,” Justin writes. “It’s about ensuring that women are empowered everywhere decisions are being made. We have to vote so we don’t go backwards.”

Noting that he was voting “early and by mail,” JT then revealed that he’s supporting Biden/Harris. He was immediately attacked by Trump supporters who called the singer misguided and accused him of living in a bubble.

“We don’t care who you celebrities are voting for — you do NOT LIVE IN THE REAL WORLD — you live in gated communities with your armed security and your millions of dollars,” read one comment.

By Andrea Dresdale

