NSYNC back on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 for the first time since 2002

RCA

*NSYNC can truly say they’re in a “Better Place” than they have been in years: the Billboard charts.

The reunited group is back on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 2002, with their new single “Better Place.” The song, from the soundtrack of the upcoming animated film Trolls Band Together, debuts on the chart at #25. That matches the group’s previous best-ever debut on the Hot 100, “I Want You Back,” which debuted at #25 in 1998.

This is *NSYNC’s 11th top 40 hit overall. The last time they were on the chart was with “Girlfriend,” featuring Nelly, in June 2022.

On Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart, “Better Place” debuted at #2. It started at #12, #13 and #16 on, respectively, Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay, Adult Contemporary and Pop Airplay charts.

On October 6, a week after the release of “Better Place,” the group wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for streaming, sharing, and supporting. It was an honor to get back behind the mic for you.”

Fans continue to beg the group for more. As one commented, “Go. On. Tour. I’ll also take a Vegas residency. Your choice.” Another wrote, “Please just do a tour already so we can all have closure and move on from our childhood/teen years pretty please!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.