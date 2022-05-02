Oh, I don’t feel right”: Jessie J opens up about her miscarriage for the first time

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for HRC

Jessie J is ready to talk about her November miscarriage.

Speaking Monday on the Diary of a CEO podcast, the “Domino” singer revealed she felt something was off about her pregnancy and obtained emergency scans to see what was wrong.

“I woke up one morning and I was, like, ‘Oh, I don’t feel right.’ I still had very intense nausea, I just knew something wasn’t the same,” she recounted. Jessie immediately booked an appointment with a doctor and endured a “dreadful silence” when undergoing a scan where the doctor wasn’t saying much.

“I was like, ‘Just tell me the truth. What’s going on?’ And she said, ‘Your baby’s heartbeat is very low,'” the British singer continued, adding the doctor found a flag that signaled the unborn child would likely “have some sort of disability or deformity.”

Jessie, 34, sought a second opinion and was squeezed into another appointment. “I went in very quickly and he did another scan and he said, ‘I’m really sorry there’s no heartbeat.’ That was within three-four hours of the first one,” she explained.

Jessie now hopes her speaking out on her experience will help others enduring the same pain and normalize conversations on infertility and miscarriages. The “Price Tag” singer added she is still processing her pregnancy loss and hopes to be a mom one day.

“The whole experience was spiritual for me because, obviously, I’d been told it wasn’t going to be easy for me to have children,” Jessie said, noting that doctors had told her “staying pregnant” was going to be her biggest challenge.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.