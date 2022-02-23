Oh my God, they’re back…early! Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour to kick off in Las Vegas in April

Courtesy of LIVE NATION

Everybody — The Backstreet Boys and their fans — are going to have to hustle to get ready to rock their bodies a few weeks early, because the group’s DNA World Tour now will be resuming in April at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The group, who wrapped a Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in 2018, got the call to take over what would’ve been the final four dates of Adele‘s now-postponed Colosseum residency: April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

“We have a great relationship with the Caesars family, and these dates became available,” Backstreet’s Kevin Richardson tells ABC Audio. Brian Littrell adds, “I mean, we’re just excited to get back, you know? It opened up. It was good timing, I think, for everybody. And what better place to do it than Las Vegas?”

Brian continues, “Vegas is like our second home. It’s just a wonderful opportunity to kind of get our legs back underneath us,” noting that he can’t wait to “see the smiling faces.”

“You can’t duplicate that feeling anywhere in the world unless you experience it yourself,” he adds.

And as Kevin points out, it’s been a long time since 2020, when Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour was put on hold due to COVID. He laughs, “We’re very excited to get back out on stage and have that energy exchange with other human beings!”

But now the guys need to be stage-ready ahead of schedule. Kevin says, “I’m easing back in…You got to start training, strength training, dancing…because people want to see you at your best — and that’s what we want to give them!”

The general on-sale date for Vegas tickets is this Monday, February 28, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com; a fan club pre-sale begins Thursday, February 24, at 10 a.m. PT.

