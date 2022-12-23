Oliver Tree releases deluxe version of ﻿’Cowboy Tears’﻿ album

Atlantic

Oliver Tree has released a deluxe version of his latest album, Cowboy Tears.

The expanded collection, dubbed Cowboy Tears Drown the World in a Swimming Pool of Sorrow, includes a total of 11 bonus tracks, some of which were co-produced by Travis Barker. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Tree has also premiered the video for the Cowboy Tears track “Suitcase Full of Cash,” which is streaming now on YouTube.

The original Cowboy Tears, Tree’s sophomore follow-up to 2020’s Ugly Is Beautiful, was released in February. Tree followed the album with the single “Miss You” featuring Robin Schulz.

Here’s the track list for Cowboy Tears Drown the World in a Swimming Pool of Sorrow:

“I Hate You”

“Placeholder”

“Mind Control”

“Wasteland”

“Battleship”

“Sunshine”

“Replacement”

“Oxymoron”

“Crash Test Dummy”

“The Exploding Man”

“A-Okay”

“Cowboys Don’t Cry”

“Swing & a Miss”

“Freaks & Geeks”

“Doormat”

“Suitcase Full of Cash”

“Cigarettes”

“Balloon Boy’

“Things We Used to Do”

“California”

“Get Well Soon”

“Playing with Fire”

“The Villain”

“Cowboy Tears”

