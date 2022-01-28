Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Glass Animals & more up for UK’s ‘NME’ Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Halsey, Glass Animals and more are all nominated for the 2022 NME Awards, handed out by the famed British music publication NME.

Halsey, who’ll receive the Innovation Award the night of the ceremony, is also up for Best Album in the World for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Olivia and BTS are both up for Best Song in the World for, respectively, “good 4 u” and “Butter.” The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay,” Lorde‘s “Solar Power” and Charli XCX‘s “Good Ones” are also nominated in that category.

Billie and Megan Thee Stallion are among the nominees for Best Festival Headliner, while Glass Animals and Måneskin are up for Best Band in the World. Glass Animals is also nominated for Best Band from the UK.

The Best Solo Act in the World category includes Billie and The Weeknd, while Olivia is in the Best New Act in the World Category. Coldplay and BTS’ song “My Universe” is up for Best Collaboration.

And in the Best Music Video category, Taylor Swift‘s 10-minute short film version of “All Too Well” is going up against Billie’s “Happier Than Ever” and Lil Nas X‘s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” among others.

The 2022 ﻿NME﻿ Awards take place March 2 in London. For more info, visit NME.com.

