Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish nominated at fifth annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish are nominated for honors at the fifth annual Society of Composers & Lyricists’ (SCL) Awards.

The organization sets out to foster a community of professional film, TV, video game and musical theater composers and lyricists, and is focused on education and addressing issues that affect the visual media community. Each year, they present awards in eight competitive categories.

This year, Olivia and producing partner Dan Nigro are nominated for Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary for “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Billie is nominated alongside her brother, Finneas, for Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

The SCL Awards will take place on Tuesday, February 13, in Los Angeles. Siedah Garrett will serve as host.

