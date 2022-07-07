Olivia Rodrigo brings out Natalie Imbruglia for “Torn” duet

Olivia: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage; Natalie: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo, who’s on a U.K. tour, decided to hit up a bar in Manchester to perform an impromptu rendition of “Torn,” a hit for Natalie Imbruglia in 1998. Thursday night in London, she sang the song again — with Natalie herself.

Billboard reports that during Olivia’s show at the Eventim Apollo, Natalie joined Olivia onstage to sing the song as the crowd shouted along to every word. You can watch fan-shot video of the moment on YouTube.

“Torn” was first recorded in Danish by Lis Sørensen, and then in English in 1994 by the band Ednaswap. It was recorded a third time in 1996 by a singer named Trine Rein. When Natalie released it as her debut single in 1997, it went on to become a worldwide smash, selling more than four million copies.

Bringing guests onstage has become somewhat of a thing for Olivia during her SOUR tour. So far, she’s been joined onstage at various times by Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morissette, and U.K. singer Lily Allen.

